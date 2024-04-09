Ladybird Taco Inglewood - Nashville
Staff Picks
What our team has been loving!
Breakfast Tacos
All on House-Made Tortillas
- #1 Breakfast Taco$4.05
Tenderbelly bacon, scrambled eggs, and Monterey jack cheese
- #2 Breakfast Taco$3.75
potato, scrambled eggs, and monterey jack cheese - vegetarian
- #3 Breakfast Taco$4.05
Tenderbelly bacon, scrambled eggs, potato
- #4 Breakfast Taco$3.95
chorizo, scrambled eggs, monterey jack cheese
- #5 Breakfast Taco$3.85
scrambled eggs, refried beans, avocado, potato - vegetarian
- #6 Breakfast Taco$4.05
Migas: soft scrambled eggs with house made chips, pico and green onions cooked in the eggs, topped with avocado and shredded cheese, and crushed house made chips
- Good'Bird$4.50
Egg, chorizo, sweet potato, and chili piquín salsa
Lunch Tacos
All on House-Made Tortillas
- #7 Lunch Taco$5.25
house smoked brisket, potato, rajas, queso
- #8 Lunch Taco$5.00
house smoked brisket, avocado, and pico de gallo
- #9 Lunch Taco$4.40
salsa verde braised chicken, cotija, and pickled red onion
- #10 Lunch Taco$4.15
grilled queso fresco, rajas, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo
- #11 Lunch Taco$4.05
black beans, avocado, potato, pico de gallo
- #12 Lunch Taco$4.45
Roja Pork, Refried beans, Monterey cheese, Green Onions, cabbage
- #13 Lunch Taco$4.15
black beans, marinated corn, cabbage, patron mayo
Salads
Fresh; Life-Giving Salads
- The Cowboy$11.25
with spring mix, charred broccoli, cotija, crispy potatoes, fresh corn, radish, Cilantro dressing on the side. - GF
- The City Slicker$11.25
with spring mix, tenderbelly bacon bits, cotija, pico, avocado, corn tortilla strips. Cilantro dressing on the side - GF
- The Farmer$13.25
with spring mix, marinated corn, pico, black bean, sweet potato, pepitas, queso fresco, cabbage. Lime Jalapeno dressing served on the side.
Snacks
Housemade Snacks to Share
- Texas Style Queso & Chips$7.65
housemade queso + guac topped with pico de gallo
- Queso & Chips$6.75
with pico de gallo
- Queso & Stack of Tortillas$8.75
6 tortillas + queso topped with pico de gallo
- Guacamole & Chips$6.75
housemade guac daily topped with pico de gallo
- Guac & Stack of Tortillas$9.25
6 tortillas + guac topped with pico de gallo
- Salsa & Chips$5.15
- Salsa$4.10
housemade salsas
- Tortilla Stack (6)$5.50
choice of flour or corn
- Tortilla Stack (12)$10.50
choice of flour or corn
- Housemade Tortilla Chips$2.00
Crema Coffee
Espresso
- Espresso$3.75
Made with Crema Coffee
- Macchiato, Traditional$3.85
Espresso with a dollop of steamed milk. Made with Crema coffee.
- Cortado$4.00
Espresso cut with equal parts milk. Made with Crema coffee.
- Americano$3.50+
Espresso with added water. Made with Crema coffee.
- Cappuccino$4.50
Espresso topped with 1/3 steamed milk and 1/3 foamed milk. Made with Crema coffee.
- Latte$5.15+
Espresso with steamed milk. Made with Crema coffee. Hot 12 oz. Iced 16 oz.
- Mocha$5.50+
Latte with housemade Askinosie single origin chocolate sauce. Made with Crema coffee.
- Cuban$5.50+
Latte with sweetened condensed milk. Made with Crema coffee.
Drink Specials
- AGT$5.60+
Meet the AGT - a combination of delicious honey and cinnamon powder!
- Carmadillo$5.60+
Our Texas version of a salted caramel latte with housemade caramel.
- London Fog$4.75+
Rishi Tea early grey with vanilla and steamed milk
- Matcha Latte$5.50+
Rishi Tea matcha with honey and steamed milk
- Chai Tea Latte$5.50+
Side By Side chai tea powder with steamed milk
- Hot Chocolate$4.05+
Rich Askinosie Cocoa with local milk
- Rishi Tea$4.25
- Butter Me Up$6.32+
Biscoff cookie butter and hand-mixed chai from Side by Side Chai.
Sides
A Taste of your Favs
- Black Bean Salad (6 oz, cold)$4.45
Cup of chilled black beans flavored with pico and tomatillo salsa. Garnished with cotija cheese on top.
- Bacon (2 slices)$3.00
- Side of Black Beans$3.00
vegan
- Side of Scrambled Egg$1.25
- Side of Sliced Avocado$1.50
- Single Tortilla$1.00
- Tortilla Stack (6)$5.50
choice of flour or corn
- Tortilla Stack (12)$10.50
choice of flour or corn
Beverages
House-made Drinks
Bottles & Cans
- Topo Chico$3.00
- Natalie's Orange Juice (16 oz)$4.50
16 oz bottle of Natalie's all-natural OJ. No preservatives, no artificial ingredients, no added sugar, no GMOs are added to Natalie's fresh Florida orange juice.
- Gold Peak Sweet Tea (18.5 oz)$3.00
- Mexican Coke$3.50
- Diet Coke$3.50
20 fl oz
- Aura Bora Wildflower Blueberry$3.00
- Walker Brothers Kombucha - Blueberry Jasmine$5.00
Open-fermented, unpasteurized, and brewed with organic ingredients
- Walker Brothers Kombucha - Ginger$5.00
Open-fermented, unpasteurized, and brewed with organic ingredients
- Mad Tasty CBD Water - Unicorn Tears$6.00
Refreshing sparkling water infused with 20mg of broad spectrum hemp. zero sodium and 5 calories.
- Bottled Water$1.50
- Chocolate Milk$3.00